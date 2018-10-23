Private schools' compliance to measles campaign a must: minister

Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani has monitored the National Measles Campaign through visiting health centers in the outskirts of Islamabad.

While talking to the media on a monitoring visit, the minister highlighted the need of compliance by private schools to the National Measles Campaign to ensure optimum coverage.

He expressed his concern over delays in granting permission by the private school authorities for measles vaccination while underlining the requisite of coordination of all departments to run successful measles campaign.

Kiani further highlighted the magnitude of the two week long campaign targeting approx 32.5 million children between ages of 9 months to 5 years. He further commended the Government lead efforts where more than 50% of the target has already been achieved by the frontline workers.

The federal minister, during his remarks, further reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to upgrade health sector of the country.

“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, our prime goal is to strengthen health and education to enhance human development index of the country”, opined Federal Minister Health at the occasion.

The minister also stressed upon the revamping of overall health sector in a bid to accelerate its service delivery. Following the field visit, Federal Health Minister visited the National Measles Control Room to monitor real time coverage of the Measles Campaign.

Dr. Syed Saqlain Ahmad Gilani, National Program Manager briefed him on the procedure of real time data collection at the Control Room.

“Data from across the country is submitted by provincial and district level teams through android app to the centralized National Control Room.

Teams at the National Control Room analyze the data, identify issues, take immediate measures to address the challenges or mitigate the effects, shared Dr. Syed Saqlain Ahmad Gilani while apprising the minister on the operations of the control room.

The minister appreciated the joint efforts of the Officials of the EPI, development partners, GAVI, UNICEF and WHO to extend their assistance in making apt arrangements for the Measles Campaign.