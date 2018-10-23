Tue October 23, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 23, 2018

Fawad has a free advice for Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari should now prefer to meet legal experts rather than politicians.

In a tweet over Zardari’s meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, he said that Zardari would realize the importance of this free of cost advice in days not weeks.

The minister said that the governments could not be removed through resolutions, as for doing this votes are required. The minister remarked that Asif Zardari has only currency notes as he has lost votes for the sake of earning currency notes.

Comments

