Mon October 22, 2018
Moving forward

Moving forward

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Asif Zardari pays glowing tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari paying glowing tributes to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto on the eve of her death anniversary on 23 October, said that her struggle for democracy is unmatched which continues to inspire the nation for a goal of a democratic, progressive, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Former President said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto led from the front the struggle for restoration in the country and her struggle against dictatorship was historical.

She was the spouse of first directly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother of twice elected Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She wore the scar of brutalization during dictator Zia-ul-Haq’s rule like medallions. She sacrificed everything for the country but refused to bow down before the forces of darkness.

The PPP vows to remain steadfast in its resolve to resist all kinds of extremism and terrorism and will continue to play its role to stabilize democracy, he added. 

"May her soul rest in eternal peace."

