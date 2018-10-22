Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest

ABU DHABI: D´Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.

Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of two for 20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.

Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.

Scores: UAE 117-6 in 20 overs (Shaiman Anwar 41, Mohammad Naveed 27; N. Coulter-Nile 2-20, B. Stanlake 2-20) v Australia 119-3 in 16.1 overs (D. Short 68 not out, C. Lynn 20; Amir Hayat 2-26)

Result: Australia won by seven wickets