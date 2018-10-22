Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Pakistan’s famed singer Bilal Khan has landed in hot waters after getting accused of plagiarism by singer and songwriter Shamoon Ismail.



In a Twitter statement on Monday, Khan said the Coke Studio singer’s latest track ‘Tere Sath’ had a bore a similar composition to his single ‘Taare’ which he had released earlier in August this year.

Explaining the situation in a video message, Ismail revealed how one of his listeners had informed him of Khan’s track sounding similar to his.

“I listened to the song and made a few of my friends listen to it as well and they all agreed that there were similarities. Then I shared it on my Instagram story and you guys also told me that there are a lot of similarities,” he stated.

“While there were people who stood with me, there were also a lot people perceiving it like I have pulled a publicity stunt.

I’ve come this far due to my talent only, not by making connections of friendships,” he added further.

On the other hand 32-year-old Bachana singer came forth addressing the claims on his social media saying: “This is the first time I have heard about the singer Shamoon and the first time I listened to his song as well. I just want to say that I did not copy and neither do I need to. As you all know, since the past 10 years I have been making music and have written all the songs myself and I am very proud of that fact.”

“These intros with guitars can be found in huge numbers in pop songs,” he asserted.



“If he genuinely feels I have ripped him off, I want to ask him what he wants to do now? Because I am also an independent artist, I don’t make money by releasing these songs online. My focus has always been making music and I don’t want any unnecessary drama to distract me from making the best music possible,” he stated further.







