Mon October 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Pakistan’s famed singer Bilal Khan has landed in hot waters after getting accused of plagiarism by singer and songwriter Shamoon Ismail.

In a Twitter statement on Monday, Khan said the Coke Studio singer’s latest track ‘Tere Sath’ had a bore a similar composition to his single ‘Taare’ which he had released earlier in August this year.

Explaining the situation in a video message, Ismail revealed how one of his listeners had informed him of Khan’s track sounding similar to his.

“I listened to the song and made a few of my friends listen to it as well and they all agreed that there were similarities. Then I shared it on my Instagram story and you guys also told me that there are a lot of similarities,” he stated.

“While there were people who stood with me, there were also a lot people perceiving it like I have pulled a publicity stunt.

I’ve come this far due to my talent only, not by making connections of friendships,” he added further.

On the other hand 32-year-old Bachana singer came forth addressing the claims on his social media saying: “This is the first time I have heard about the singer Shamoon and the first time I listened to his song as well. I just want to say that I did not copy and neither do I need to. As you all know, since the past 10 years I have been making music and have written all the songs myself and I am very proud of that fact.”

“These intros with guitars can be found in huge numbers in pop songs,” he asserted.

“If he genuinely feels I have ripped him off, I want to ask him what he wants to do now? Because I am also an independent artist, I don’t make money by releasing these songs online. My focus has always been making music and I don’t want any unnecessary drama to distract me from making the best music possible,” he stated further.

just wanted you guys to know

A post shared by Bilal Khan (@bilalkhanmusic) on



