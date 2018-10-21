Sun October 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Woman who threatened cops in Islamabad taken into custody

ISLAMABAD: The woman threatening police personnel for not permitting her inside a diplomatic enclave was detained on Saturday, reported Geo.tv.

According to the report citing police sources, the woman identified as Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

It was further revealed by authorities that: “Dr Sethi is a doctor in the US and had recently returned to Pakistan. She will be presented before the duty magistrate today.”

Dr Sethi landed in legal trouble on Saturday after she threatened and verbally abused police officials for not allowing her inside a diplomatic enclave due to the vehicle sans number plate.

While the woman was released at the time of the incident due to the absence of a female police official, an FIR was later registered against her on the behalf of Assistant Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station.

