Sat October 20, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Pakistan lose women’s ODI series to Australia

A superb century from skipper Meg Lanning and another strong display with the ball has powered Australia to a one-day series victory against Pakistan in Malaysia.

Electing to bat first at Kinrara Academy Ground, a record-breaking 181-run stand between Lanning and deputy Rachael Haynes rescued their team from a precarious position, with Lanning bringing up her 12th one-day ton and her first since returning from shoulder surgery, as Australia posted 7-273.

Pakistan's Nahida Khan defied the tourists with a half-century in reply, but as wasn’t enough as Sophie Molineux’s 4-14 helped dismiss the hosts for 123, sealing a 150-run win for Australia who have an unassailable 2-0 lead with one ODI to play.

Lanning and Haynes came together with Australia 3-54 in the 18th over, having lost Alyssa Healy (16 off 28), Nicole Bolton (18 off 38) and Ellyse Perry (8 off 28).

As the wickets fell at the other end, Lanning too made a watchful start – having been dismissed for four in the opening game of the series – taking 23 balls to find the boundary for the first time.

