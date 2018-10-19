Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan

October 19, 2018

Pakistan army wins gold medal in world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army team has won the gold medal in the world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition held at Wales, UK.

The 11-member Pakistani team was from a Battalion of Northern Light Infantry, the brave soldiers from Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Pakistan won the gold medal for the fourth consecutive time.

Over 134 teams from 31 countries are participating in the two weeks long competition which started on 8th October.

Cambrian Patrol is mission and task oriented patrolling exercise of 48 hours during which participants of patrolling team cover 60 kilometers carrying 25 kilograms.

