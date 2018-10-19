Daily Horoscope For Friday, October 19, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Discussions with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs – especially females – will be intense today! If there’s a difference of opinion, it’s probably in your best interests to back down or just agree.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Avoid passionate discussions about politics, religion or racial issues today. Logic will not prevail. Quite the contrary, emotional arguments might break out.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to decide how to divide an inheritance or share something. People feel territorial and reluctant to budge. Just accept this.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Resist the impulse to improve a partner or friend. You might want to make this person over (for the better), but don’t do it. Your suggestions will go over like a lead balloon.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you have strong ideas about making improvements or introducing reforms where you work, you will want to tell others what you think. Well, today might not be the day to do so. Easy does it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid passionate discussions with romantic partners today. People are entrenched in their views, and they are very jealous as well. Be cool.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Impulsiveness and emotional outbursts with family members will be the order of the day. Therefore, tread carefully! A small comment could escalate into a messy scene.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel hot under the collar about something today. All your conversations with others, especially siblings and relatives, will be intense and potentially volatile. (Yikes.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping today, you might be obsessed about buying something: “I have to have it!” Similarly, some of you will feel almost compulsive about doing something to earn money.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will have intense, emotional experiences with someone today (certainly memorable). Romantic relationships could deepen in a significant way as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to penetrate a foggy situation and get to the truth is excellent today. You might even learn something new about your real feelings about an issue.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Conversations with female acquaintances certainly will be memorable today. You might attract someone who is unusually powerful, or vice versa, you might be coming on like gangbusters to others.