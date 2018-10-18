Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Business

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICAP clarifies reports on rejecting privatization of DISCOs in the power sector

KARACHI: It has been reported in a section of the Press that Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has opposed to the privatization of distribution companies in the power sector. This is a baseless assertion. The Institute has not taken any such position.

The news has been misconceived in the backdrop of the proceedings of a workshop arranged in the Institute’s Office in Karachi, where as part of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program a research paper prepared by Mr. Salman Amin, a member of a sub-committee of ICAP on Economic Affairs and Government Relations, was discussed for some preliminary ideas on the power sector which was based on his personal experience.

This was the first of a series of the seminars to seek the views of stakeholders before the research paper would be presented to the ICAP Council for its guidance. The Institute being a professional body is actively committed to economic and financial development of the country. The seminars, CPD activities and research based publications are made by ICAP to engage stakeholders for their input on its recommendations and advice to be submitted to the Government at appropriate forums.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Pakistan to become energy sufficient country soon: Omar Ayub

Pakistan to become energy sufficient country soon: Omar Ayub
Annual election of PPMA for the year 2018-19 held

Annual election of PPMA for the year 2018-19 held
Federal cabinet approves gas tariff hike

Federal cabinet approves gas tariff hike
Punjab government abolishes subsidy on fares of Metro Bus service

Punjab government abolishes subsidy on fares of Metro Bus service
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra