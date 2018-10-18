Australia 47-1 at close in chase of 538 vs Pakistan

Abu Dhabi: Australia, set a mammoth target of 538 to win the second Test, closed the third day at 47-1 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.



At close Aaron Finch (24) and Travis Head (17) were at the crease with Australia still needing 491 runs with nine wickets in hand to save a 1-0 defeat in the last two days.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Pakistan declared their second innings at 400-9 with Babar Azam (99), Sarfraz Ahmed (81) and Azhar Ali (64) the main run getters.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-135.