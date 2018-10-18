Kandahar police chief killed in Taliban attack

KABUL: Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq was killed in an attack after a high-profile meeting in Kandahar, Afghanistan's Tolo News quoted sources as saying.



The incident happened when officials were leaving the governor’s office and while on their way to a helipad, according to the Afghan media report.

The attack was initiated by one of the governor's bodyguards, the sources said.

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, was present at the meeting but was unhurt, a NATO spokesman said.

The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

AFP reported that Afghan security chief and a journalist were killed and three Americans wounded when a gunman opened fire.