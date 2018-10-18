Annual election of PPMA for the year 2018-19 held

KARACHI: Annual election of Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) for the year 2018-2019 were held here in Karachi.



Shakil Ahmed was elected as new Chairman of the association, declared in a statement issued Wednesday.

Rizwan Aslam and Syed Zahid Ahmed have been elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

The statement came from association’s Secretary General Rashid Mahmood.

Zakaria Usman the outgoing chairman on the occasion congratulated news office bearers and ensured his full support, it added.