Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Famed Pakistani filmmaker and writer Syed Noor thinks that the country's film industry is definitely undergoing revival, however it still is in need of at least three powerful ‘stars’ to make it propel  forward.

Noor believes that even though the artists are performing well, they do not have star power and there is a dire need of ‘cinema for masses’.

In an interview with a local publication, the acclaimed director, speaking at the Sindhi film festival at the Institute of Sindhology in Jamshoro, said, “In our film industry we don’t have a superstar. We need to have at least three powerful stars to give boost to films.

“We have to have stars to keep our films going and only then we will have a star-specific audience. Current audience visit cinemas for entertainment alone. There was an era when fans used to go to cinemas for films of Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali and Nadeem. It is not the case today.”

He added, “Humayun Saeed, Fawad Khan and Ahsan Khan are performing well but they lack star power that was the hallmark of past film stars. They host shows on television and appear in dramas too. We need heroes like Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, Nadeem, Shan, Moammar Rana, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Shahid to give a boost to films.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

End of an era: Original Big Bird is leaving 'Sesame Street'

End of an era: Original Big Bird is leaving 'Sesame Street'
Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes first Pakistani to win Eliasson Global Leadership Prize

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes first Pakistani to win Eliasson Global Leadership Prize
Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Photos & Videos

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra