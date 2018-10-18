Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Famed Pakistani filmmaker and writer Syed Noor thinks that the country's film industry is definitely undergoing revival, however it still is in need of at least three powerful ‘stars’ to make it propel forward.

Noor believes that even though the artists are performing well, they do not have star power and there is a dire need of ‘cinema for masses’.

In an interview with a local publication, the acclaimed director, speaking at the Sindhi film festival at the Institute of Sindhology in Jamshoro, said, “In our film industry we don’t have a superstar. We need to have at least three powerful stars to give boost to films.

“We have to have stars to keep our films going and only then we will have a star-specific audience. Current audience visit cinemas for entertainment alone. There was an era when fans used to go to cinemas for films of Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali and Nadeem. It is not the case today.”

He added, “Humayun Saeed, Fawad Khan and Ahsan Khan are performing well but they lack star power that was the hallmark of past film stars. They host shows on television and appear in dramas too. We need heroes like Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, Nadeem, Shan, Moammar Rana, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Shahid to give a boost to films.”