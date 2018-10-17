England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in rain-hit ODI

Kandy, Sri Lanka: England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the rain-hit third one-day international in Kandy to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday.



Chasing 151 for victory in the 21-overs-a-side contest, the tourists rode on an unbeaten 49-ball 58 by skipper Eoin Morgan to achieve their target in 18.3 overs.

Sri Lanka spinner Amila Aponso claimed two wickets. The fourth ODI will be held in Kandy on Saturday.



