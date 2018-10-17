PM to approve task force to combat money laundering

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government plans to constitute a task force aimed at combating money laundering and terror financing.

Geo quoted sources saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to approve the establishment of the task force to stop money laundering.

The government will establish offices at airports and in all provinces.

The federal interior secretary is expected to head the task force with provincial chief secretaries heading it on the provincial level. Members will also include officials from intelligence agencies, NAB, ANF and FIA.

The decision to form the task force is part of recommendations made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In June, the FATF said Pakistan had made “a high-level political commitment” to work with the global watchdog and Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime.

Pakistan was formally added to the grey list of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes after a June meeting of FATF in Paris.

FATF, a global body that combats terror financing and money laundering, had taken the decision to place Pakistan on its grey list during a plenary meeting in February this year. The country was also included in the list from 2012 to 2015.