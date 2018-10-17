Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM to approve task force to combat money laundering

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government plans to constitute a task force aimed at combating money laundering and terror financing.

Geo quoted sources saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to approve the establishment of the task force to stop money laundering.

The government will establish offices at airports and in all provinces.

The federal interior secretary is expected to head the task force with provincial chief secretaries heading it on the provincial level. Members will also include officials from intelligence agencies, NAB, ANF and FIA.

The decision to form the task force is part of recommendations made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In June, the FATF said Pakistan had made “a high-level political commitment” to work with the global watchdog and Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime.

Pakistan was formally added to the grey list of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes after a June meeting of FATF in Paris.

FATF, a global body that combats terror financing and money laundering, had taken the decision to place Pakistan on its grey list during a plenary meeting in February this year. The country was also included in the list from 2012 to 2015.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted striongly : Murad Shah

Roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted striongly : Murad Shah
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood
Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral