Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Business

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDWP approves 5 projects of worth Rs141.93 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved 05 projects of worth Rs 141.93 billion and referred 02 projects of worth Rs. 140.96 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

The projects presented for approval were related to agriculture and food, physical planning and housing, energy, transport and communications, health, information technology, and science & technology sectors.

In addition, two position papers were presented in the meetings. In agriculture and food section, the project titled “Up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Centre (AZRC) and Establishment of New Adaptive Research Cum Demonstration Institute’ worth Rs. 691.564 million was approved by the CDWP.

The project would focus on poverty alleviation through introduction of improved agricultural technologies in the rehabilitant environment of the project areas.

The research centres would also strengthen the linkages with provincial and international research organisations.

In Physical Planning and Housing sector, CDWP referred the project of Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project worth Rs. 67503.625 million to ECNEC.

The project envisages hiring of consultants through Project Preparation Special Fund (PSF) to carry out its activities of development, operation and management of water / wastewater treatment infrastructure/ facilities.

In energy sector, the project of 220 kV Head Faqirian Substation along with 220 kV Double Circuit Transmission Lines from Head Faqirian to Ludewala was also forwarded to ECNEC for approval. The project worth Rs. 5504.87 million aims to improve power supply system including reliability and uninterrupted power supply.

In transport and communication section, CDWP referred the project of Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor worth of 67953 million rupees to ECNEC which aims at high quality mass transit that will trigger urban development, activities and density along the BRT corridor improving economic growth besides giving access into the city.

In health sector, the project Strengthening of Monitoring & Surveillance of Health Systems was authorised for approval by the Central Development Working Party. The project worths Rs. 157.790 million aims to improve access to the healthcare services by providing facilities at door step.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Japan urged to tap new investment opportunities in Pakistan

Japan urged to tap new investment opportunities in Pakistan

Finance Division implements E-Office program

Finance Division implements E-Office program
PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders

PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders
Uber eyes valuation topping $100 bn in IPO: sources

Uber eyes valuation topping $100 bn in IPO: sources
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral