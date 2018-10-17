CDWP approves 5 projects of worth Rs141.93 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved 05 projects of worth Rs 141.93 billion and referred 02 projects of worth Rs. 140.96 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

The projects presented for approval were related to agriculture and food, physical planning and housing, energy, transport and communications, health, information technology, and science & technology sectors.

In addition, two position papers were presented in the meetings. In agriculture and food section, the project titled “Up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Centre (AZRC) and Establishment of New Adaptive Research Cum Demonstration Institute’ worth Rs. 691.564 million was approved by the CDWP.

The project would focus on poverty alleviation through introduction of improved agricultural technologies in the rehabilitant environment of the project areas.

The research centres would also strengthen the linkages with provincial and international research organisations.

In Physical Planning and Housing sector, CDWP referred the project of Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project worth Rs. 67503.625 million to ECNEC.

The project envisages hiring of consultants through Project Preparation Special Fund (PSF) to carry out its activities of development, operation and management of water / wastewater treatment infrastructure/ facilities.

In energy sector, the project of 220 kV Head Faqirian Substation along with 220 kV Double Circuit Transmission Lines from Head Faqirian to Ludewala was also forwarded to ECNEC for approval. The project worth Rs. 5504.87 million aims to improve power supply system including reliability and uninterrupted power supply.

In transport and communication section, CDWP referred the project of Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor worth of 67953 million rupees to ECNEC which aims at high quality mass transit that will trigger urban development, activities and density along the BRT corridor improving economic growth besides giving access into the city.

In health sector, the project Strengthening of Monitoring & Surveillance of Health Systems was authorised for approval by the Central Development Working Party. The project worths Rs. 157.790 million aims to improve access to the healthcare services by providing facilities at door step.