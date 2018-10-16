Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?

World

AFP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least seven dead in Morocco train crash

RABAT: A passenger train derailed Tuesday near the Moroccan capital Rabat killing at least seven people and injuring over 80 others, officials said.

"Regrettably, seven people died," regional health director Abdelmoula Boulamizat told the official MAP news agency.

National railway company boss Mohamed Rabie Khlie earlier gave a death toll of six, including the driver and his assistant, and said 86 people were injured.

Seven seriously injured people were receiving treatment in Rabat military hospital, with four in intensive care, MAP reported.

A short statement from the ONCF national railway company said "an investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the accident" and pledged to provide more information when it had it.

The crash occurred some 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Rabat between the towns of Kenitra and Sale.

An AFP photographer saw rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the overturned train after its carriages had toppled across the tracks.

Railway boss Khlie said that such deadly accidents were rare in the North African country, pointing to a crash in 1993 that killed 15 people as "the last one".

King Mohammed VI said he would pay the burial costs of the victims and for the treatment of the injured, according to a royal cabinet statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
French police arrest 4 suspected in gang rape posted online

French police arrest 4 suspected in gang rape posted online
A walking and talking robot appears in Britain's parliament

A walking and talking robot appears in Britain's parliament
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral