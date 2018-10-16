Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

ECC approves mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet has approved a mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas to five zero related sectors of the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday.

The ECC approved mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas to the five zero rated sectors of the industry. It was decided that these sectors would be given priority in allocation of gas, at par with the power sector.

These industries would be supplied RLNG during the three winter months when the gas demand of domestic sector would be at its peak.

During the remaining months (March-November), these industries would be supplied domestic gas & RLNG on a 50:50 basis.

The meeting was also given a briefing on the LNG terminals’ agreements signed during the previous government.

The ECC decided that facts ascertained after discussion would be shared with the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

The committee lauded provincial governments in KP and Punjab on presenting very prudent and forward looking budgets.

