Abbas strikes twice after Pakistan bowled out for 282 against Australia

ABU DHABI: A double strike by pacer Mohammad Abbas dented Australia, who were 20 for two at stumps after Pakistan were all out for 282 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Abbas had Usman Khawaja -- who scored a fighting 141 to lead Australia´s fightback for a draw in the first Test in Dubai last week -- caught behind for his 50th Test wicket in 10 Tests.

He then trapped nightwatchman Peter Siddle leg before for four off the final ball of the day to finish on two for nine.

Aaron Finch was batting on 13 not out as Australia trail Pakistan by 262 runs with eight wickets intact.

Abbas became the joint second fastest Pakistani to the milestone of 50 wickets with Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed. The record is held by team-mate Yasir Shah who completed 50 wickets in nine matches.

Earlier, Pakistan batting first after winning the toss, were reeling at 57 for five as spinner Nathan Lyon captured four wickets off six balls during the first session, reaching lunch with figures of 4-12.

However, debutant Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz saved their team from total collapse and steered it to 204, adding 147 runs for the sixth wicket.

Fakhar Zaman missed the golden opportunity of scoring a hundred on Test debut while Sarfraz failed to reach his fourth Test century as both made 94 each.

Zaman hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock and was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne, becoming the fourth Pakistan batsmen to be dismissed in the 90s on his debut.

Sarfraz then holed out to Labuschagne, who finished with 3-45. Sarfraz hit seven boundaries.

Lyon finished at 4-79 while leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne took 3-45.

The first Test ended in a draw.

In the first session, pace bowler Mitchell Starc provided Australia with an early breakthrough in the third over when Mohammad Hafeez fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Labuschagne for four.

Lyon then took four wickets in six balls at the total of 57 when he dismissed Azhar Ali, caught and bowled for 15 in his fourth over, and next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

In his next over, Lyon had Asad Shafiq caught at short leg and two balls later bowled Babar Azam, who had come dancing down the wicket.

Australia kept the same eleven from the drawn first Test in Dubai while Pakistan replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz with Zaman and Mir Hamza.