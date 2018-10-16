Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

The first ever digital city in Pakistan is being initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the nearby areas of Islamabad.

Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the provincial government’s plan of launching Pakistan Digital City Haripur, the first ever in the country, located behind the capital’s Margalla Hills.

“Industrial revitalisation in IT Sector is the cry of the day. We’re soliciting preliminary survey from National & International investors/industries for “Pakistan Digital City Haripur”, only 30 minutes’ drive from Islamabad,” read his tweet.

It was revealed further by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board that the site will be transformed into a platform for a wide variety of businesses and technology corporations as per the requirements of the industry with firms being able to obtain the land on lease, while urging investors to partake in the initiative. 

