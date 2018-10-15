Foreign media sheds positive light on PM's 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami' campaign

After Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ campaign last month, foreign media has gone on to laud the chief of the Pakistan government for his initiative.

According to a report by the US newspaper 'Washington Post', PM Khan’s aim of planting ten billion trees nationwide were highlighted and lauded, for bringing forth an enthusiastic and ambitious wave of environmental concerns among citizens.

The bureau chief of Washington Post, Pamela Constable describes the positive impact that was swept through the country after the Pakistan premier launched the campaign on September 2 in one of the 200 inaugural ceremonies around the country.

The report citing activists revealed that through the eco-friendly campaign, the age-old detrimental habits internalized within the country’s traditions are also reforming for the better.

The report also showcases the contentment of Pakistanis who have found a rejuvenated spirit for to care for the environment.

A government forest service officer, Mohammad Riasat, was quoted as saying that subsequent to the campaign even the timber rustlers have resorted to planting and selling trees.

Moreover, the report also stated that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bodla Village have also been gained from the campaign in monetary and other forms.