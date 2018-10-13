Imam ul Haq advised 3-week rest after surgery

LAHORE: Opener Imam ul Haq said he has been advised to rest for three weeks to recover after undergoing surgery for his fractured finger.

The talented opener took to Twitter on Saturday to share his post-surgery picture.

“Alhamdulliah my surgery went good have to rest for 3 weeks now and Thankyou for all the msgs and love really appreciate and please pray for my quick recovery,” he tweeted.

He was ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match.

The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia´s second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

"Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Imam scored a brilliant 76 and then 48 in the ongoing Test, fourth of his career started in Ireland in May this year.