Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
PTI ministers believe…: Punjab ‘can’t adopt’ KP-like police reforms

PTI ministers believe…: Punjab ‘can’t adopt’ KP-like police reforms
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

World

AFP
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least 41 dead in Uganda landslide

UGANDA: At least 41 people were killed after a river in eastern Uganda burst its banks, sending a torrent of mud and rocks barrelling into homes, disaster officials and survivors said Friday.

Rescue teams continued picking through the rubble late Friday, searching for survivors and victims of the disaster which took place the previous day in the eastern Bududa district.

An unknown number of people remained missing.

"41 lives have been lost but they´re still going ahead digging, trying to look for whether there are other bodies in the riverbed somewhere," said Hilary Onek, Uganda´s minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees.

"There are casualties up in the hills," he added, referring to higher ground where the river burst its banks before washing away homes lower down.

Onek said 38 bodies had so far been found, as well as dismembered limbs believed to belong to three more individuals.

Survivors spoke of panic and horror as water cascaded down the hillside.

At the hillside Nanyinza village, the Sume river rushed past the ruins of a concrete bridge swept away by the heavy rainfall.

"The moment we saw the water coming we ran and climbed a hill," said John Makimpi a 28-year-old fish trader from Nanyinza who got involved in the ad hoc rescue effort.

"We dragged seven bodies from the river," he said, adding that four of the bodies had been smashed beyond recognition by falling rocks.

More to bury

Irene Namutosi, 30 and with her legs caked in mud, watched as a solitary mechanical digger struggled to clear huge tree trunks and boulders from the road.

"We found three dead people at one bridge and another three further down the river," she said. "Some didn´t have arms or legs because the water and stones hit them so hard."

Government meteorologist Godfrey Mujuni said it was the River Sume, a tributary of the River Manafwa, that had burst its banks.

"It´s a mountainous region and because of the high altitude and steep slopes even a small amount of rain can trigger landslides. There is no early warning system in that particular area hit yesterday."

"The rains are still coming and the government and NGOs need to keep their preparedness levels high," he warned.

Nathan Tumuhamye, director of an organisation that helps communities recover from natural disasters and conflict, told AFP that "four to five villages" had been affected.

Bududa district in the foothills of Mount Elgon, which lies on the border between Uganda and Kenya, is a high risk area for landslides.

At least 100 people were reported killed in a landslide in Bududa in March 2010, and in 2012 landslides destroyed three villages.

Downriver from Nanyinza, a small crowd gathered round the bodies of a girl and her grandmother, swept away as they returned from a hospital appointment.

Lacking a child´s coffin mourners simply wrapped the body of the five-year-old in a yellow scarf and laid her on a woven sack next to her grandmother´s white coffin.

Relief workers expect to bury more in the days to come.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hindu hardliners force meat sellers to shut shop

Hindu hardliners force meat sellers to shut shop
Facebook says attackers stole details from 29 million users

Facebook says attackers stole details from 29 million users
Five Palestinians killed in border protests

Five Palestinians killed in border protests
Vietnam blogger sentenced again after Facebook posts

Vietnam blogger sentenced again after Facebook posts
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed