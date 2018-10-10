Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
October 10, 2018

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

LONDON: The Pakistan International Airline’s station manager in London and younger brother of Senator Mushahidullah Khan has been transferred back to Pakistan with immediate effect after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and senator Mushahidhullah rowed in the parliament and attacked each other.

Sajidullah Khan received the notification of transfer on Wednesday afternoon. He termed it “political victimisation” by the PTI government.

He told The News: “I have been transferred back to Pakistan without the PIA head office sending the replacement to London just to victimize me because I am brother of Senator Mushahidullah Khan. It is the example of worst political victimization of PTI government. It’s the party that came into power on the promise that it will not interfere in matters of institutions but I have been singled out by the government after being maligned in maligned in the parliament by the Information Minister on false grounds.”

Mr Khan told this scribe that he has not been given time to wind up things in London. “I should have been given a notice so that I could make arrangements to move to Pakistan and deal with the issues of landlord, gas, electricity etc. I have to do a lot of things locally or I would be penalised for not doing so.”

He said that Fawad Chaudhary had levelled false allegations of nepotism and favouritism against his family that Senator Mushahidullah Khan inducted his brothers and female members of the family in PIA and that they got undue promotions by using political influence. He said that Fawad Chauhdray had mentioned many names of Khan family and alleged they were recruited wrongly.

Sajidulllah Khan said that Mujahidullah Khan has never been the part of PIA but retired from Pakistan Steel Mills ten years ago.

He said: “The fact is Senator mushahidullah joined PIA in 1975 and the other three brothers Mr Majidullah Khan, Rashidullah Khan joined PIA in 1970s when senator Mushahidullah khan was not in politics nor even Nawaz sharif. All of them are retired from the service except myself and I am going to be retired in few years.

“I have done Masters in Public Administration from Punjab University in 1986 and joined National institute of Population Studies as research associate and was selected for the scholarship by university of southern California USA but refused as I was looking after my ailing mother. I joined pia in 1988 as trainee officer following the PIA policy of induction of MBAs and MPAs after lengthy process of written test and interviews with the strict merit system.”

He said that it was sad that the PTI minister lied on floor of the assembly and twisted facts. “

“My brother Senator Mushahidullah Khan was not in politics when I and my brothers were inducted in PIA. We have always been victimised by different governments on political basis due to the political status of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and his politics. I challenge the minister to take me to court and prove that I was appointed illegally.”

