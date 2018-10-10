Asad Umar meets World Bank President in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar held a meeting with the President of World Bank, Dr. Jim Yong Kim on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Group Annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.



In the meeting, the current level of Pak-World Bank cooperation was reviewed.

The Finance Minister shared with the World Bank leader, the vision of the new government and its priorities.

Asad Umar also held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Group Annual meetings. He met with his Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati and discussed matters pertaining to expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Finance Minister Umar emphasized expanding Pak-Indonesia trade relations.

The Minister in this regard called upon the Indonesian side to expedite the process of ratification of the additional tariff lines granted to Pakistan after comprehensive review of the PTA in 2017.

Congratulating the Finance Minister on assuming the office after recent elections in Pakistan, Sri Mulyani Indrawati reaffirmed Indonesia’s desire to expand bilateral relations and assured her support to address the points raised by the Pakistan side.

The Minister also had meetings with senior officials of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and OECD.

Over 15,000 delegates from 189 countries are currently gathered at Bali, Indonesia for IMF/WB Group Annual meetings from 10-14 October 2018.

The Finance Minister is leading Pakistan’s delegation, consisting of the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and Special Secretary, Finance Division.