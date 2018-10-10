Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stench in Karachi attributed to decaying bloom of microscopic marine plants: WWF

Karachi: A foul smell was reported from Karachi on Wednesday, which was more pronounced in the coastal area of district South and West of the city. 

According to WWF-Pakistan the stench was on account of collapsing of phytoplankton bloom caused by Noctiluca. 

This planktonic dinoflagellate is commonly found along Pakistan’s coast and is known to form large blooms, especially during the pre-monsoon (April-May) and post-monsoon (September) along Pakistan. A large bloom of this phytoplankton was present in the northern Arabian Sea during September, as reported by observers posted by WWF-Pakistan on fishing vessels.

 The end of the monsoon season and changes in currents and wind patterns during the last few days have resulted in beaching and collapse of this bloom on the coast. This resulted in the spread of a decaying seaweed smell in the city.

A similar foul smell spread in Karachi on 31 May 2017, because of a similar collapse of bloom of Noctiluca scintillans. The mass bloom of this small free floating organism was reported from the Arabian Sea including the Pakistan coast. Noctiluca scintillans blooms, commonly known as sea sparkle, have been reported from Pakistan’s coast on many occasions. They occur in two forms, i.e. orange (or red) and green, which sometimes result in the mortality of fish and shellfish. 

During the current year the mass scale green bloom occurred but no mortality of fish or shellfish has been reported from Pakistan so far.

According to Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), WWF-Pakistan, the bloom of Noctiluca scintillans occur at least twice a year. However, in some years, the intensity of such bloom increases substantially and results in fish mortality in some cases. 

He also said that the onset of the monsoon results in a change in current pattern and due to this Noctiluca starts dying and results in an atypical odour. ‘The smell is not harmful generally,’ he added. 

 The frequency of such blooms is increasing in Pakistan, which may be attributed to climate change. However, other anthropogenic factors may be the cause of such blooms. According to Khan the stench caused by this bloom will vanish in a day or two.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

BZ University Multan to mark World Egg Day

BZ University Multan to mark World Egg Day

Asad Umar meets World Bank President in Indonesia

Asad Umar meets World Bank President in Indonesia
Imran Khan vows to steady Pakistan as new IMF bailout looms

Imran Khan vows to steady Pakistan as new IMF bailout looms
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
Load More load more

Spotlight

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series