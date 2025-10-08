Who is Sohail Afridi, poised to lead KP?

This undated photo shows PTI MPA Sohail Afridi. — KP Assembly/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chosen provincial minister Sohail Afridi to take over as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's new chief minister, replacing Ali Amin Gandapur.

Afridi — a young PTI leader — hails from Bara tehsil of Khyber district and currently serves as provincial minister for higher education. He is regarded among the party’s most ideological and grassroots-based workers, having been associated with PTI since his student years.

Educational background

Afridi completed his early education from Muslim Public School, Saddar Peshawar, and obtained his matriculation from the same institution. He later studied at FC Government High School, Peshawar and earned a BS degree in Economics from the University of Peshawar.

Political journey

Afridi’s political career began in 2015, when he was elected president of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) at the Peshawar University campus. Two years later, he rose to become ISF’s Peshawar region president, and subsequently the provincial president of ISF KP. He also headed the Insaf Youth Wing in the province, where he played a key role in reorganising youth activists.

Electoral success

Afridi entered electoral politics for the first time in the 2024 general elections, contesting from PK-70 (Khyber-II). He won the seat by a wide margin, defeating PML-N candidate Bilawal Afridi — a victory seen as a major milestone in his political career.

Ministerial responsibilities

After his election, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inducted Afridi into the provincial cabinet, initially appointing him as Special Assistant for Communication and Works (C&W). Following a reshuffle, he was promoted to Minister for Higher Education.

Active party role

Following the May 9, 2023, incidents, when PTI’s provincial leadership went underground, Afridi continued to maintain communication with party workers. He actively led youth-driven protests and campaigns demanding Imran Khan’s release, keeping the movement alive through social media and street mobilisation.

Personal background

Afridi comes from a family of six brothers and is the third among them. Before entering politics, he was engaged in the property business.