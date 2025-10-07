NPC submits demands to interior ministry after police raid

Police personnel assault journalists after storming National Press Club in Islamabad, on October 2, 2025. — Geo News

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday received a charter of demands from the National Press Club's Joint Action Committee after police assaulted journalists and damaged property last week.

The issue stems from the Islamabad police's raid at the NPC during a protest organised by the Awami Action Committee last Thursday.

Police personnel manhandled journalists who began documenting the events with photos and videos. Visuals showed police personnel snatching journalists' cameras and mobile phones.

The charter of demands calls for ensuring the security of press clubs across the country in light of the recent incident, according to the NPC's statement.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry affirmed that the government had received the demands and assured the committee that they would be approved.

Chaudhry said that, in accordance with the charter, the government would take steps to guarantee that police officers must obtain permission from the administration before entering any press club.

He added that the government had already condemned and apologised for the attack on the National Press Club and continues to do so.

Chaudhry further said that the prime minister, interior minister, and information minister had expressed deep concern over the incident. He added that PM and the security czar had also ordered a full investigation.

The charter of demands urged that those responsible for the attack be identified and brought to justice through strict legal action.

It called for the immediate formation of a high-level inquiry committee comprising representatives from the Interior Ministry, the Information Ministry, and journalists nominated by the NPC.

Furthermore, the committee will assess the damages suffered by reporters, video journalists, and photographers who were targeted during the violence.

The NPC demanded that the interior ministry issue a notification for the formation of the inquiry committee within 24 hours, while the probe body must present its report within four days.

The assault on the NPC triggered widespread condemnation, with journalists' organisations issuing a joint statement describing it as an attack on press freedom and part of a wider campaign against journalists.

Following the incident, State Minister Chaudhry had issued an apology for the assault on journalists at the NPC and assured the media fraternity that the government would implement all the demands put forward by the journalists.