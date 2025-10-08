Army warns Delhi of 'swift, retributive response' to any 'new normal'

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, chairs the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, on October 8, 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has warned India that any attempt to impose a “new normal” will be met with a swift, retributive response, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The warning came during the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, the ISPR said in a statement.



The forum expressed grave concern over "irresponsible and unwarranted statements" by India’s political and military leadership, calling them part of a pattern of “whipping up war hysteria for political gain.”

“The forum pledged to counter any Indian aggression with a swift and decisive response, shattering any perceived notion of India’s relative safety accruing from geography,” the statement said. “Any imaginary new normal will be met with a new normal of swift retributive response.”

The conference also reviewed Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, ongoing security threats, and overall operational readiness. The participants reaffirmed the army’s commitment to neutralising Indian-sponsored terror proxies such as Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan, and vowed to dismantle networks undermining the state’s security.

"The existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage which is gravely hurting the interests of the State and security of its people, will not be allowed to continue anymore, come what may," it added.

The remarks came after provocative remarks by Indian military officials amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi in the backdrop of a four-day armed conflict in May this year.

On October 3, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed that India downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during the intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

"As far as air defence part is concerned, we have evidence of one long range strike...along with that five fighters, high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF-17 class, our system tells us," Singh told reporters at the Indian Air Force annual day press conference.

However, he did not provide any evidence to back his claim.

The May fighting, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam area, which New Delhi said was backed by Pakistan.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Pakistan-Saudi pact

During today's conference, the forum welcomed the recent Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, describing it as a major step toward enhancing multi-domain cooperation and regional security. "This agreement underscores shared values, mutual respect, and a joint vision for peace and security in the Middle Eastern and South Asian regions," it added.

The commanders reiterated unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as the Palestinian capital.

The forum also reiterated Pakistan’s uncompromising support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his closing remarks, the COAS commended troops for their resilience and directed commanders to maintain the highest levels of readiness, innovation, and discipline, underscoring confidence in the army’s capability to confront any conventional or hybrid threat.