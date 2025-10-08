Ali Amin Gandapur to be removed as KP CM

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Left) and PTI MPA Sohail Afridi — APP/KP Government/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed on Wednesday that Sohail Afridi has been nominated as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, replacing Ali Amin Gandapur.

Earlier, Gandapur said that he was ready to step down, after reports emerged that the party decided to remove him from the post.

Shortly after reports about his removal emerged, Gandapur denied receiving any instructions from party leadership to step down from his position.

"The chief ministership is responsibility entrusted by the [PTI] founder and the party. I will leave it whenever they ask me to," he said.

PTI sources had said that the party was considering a major leadership change in KP, with party sources claiming that Gandapur may be replaced.

According to sources, Sohail Afridi was being considered as the new provincial chief executive. However, the party's senior leadership has not confirmed or denied the reports so far.

The development comes amid reports of growing internal rifts within the party. Gandapur had earlier accused Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, of working with agencies, while Aleema had levelled counter-allegations against him.

Khan himself has reportedly expressed reservations over provincial governance and the handling of internal party affairs by the current KP administration, further fuelling speculation about an impending reshuffle.

Reacting to the development, political analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said that it seemed that Aleema Khan has prevailed.

"The differences between Gandapur and Khan aren't new. There were questions regarding Aleema Khan within the party as well," he added.

According to Khanzada, recent reports had indicated that Gandapur's position was under threat for some time.

The KP chief minister and Bushra Bibi did not get along during the brief period when she was released from jail.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan denied having any knowledge about the decision.

"I have no information about Chief Minister Ali Amin's removal," he said.

However, the PTI chairman, in a post on X, refuted statement attributed to him about the reported decision to remove Gandapur as chief minister.

While Barrister Gohar did not confirm or deny the decision, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Rai Salman confirmed Gandapur's removal as the KP chief minister.







This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.



