Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Famed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat will be crooning for an upcoming web series directed by Wajahat Rauf.



After helming hit films like ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ and ‘Lahore Se Aagay’, Wajahat Rauf is all set to make a web series for which he has gotten on-board actors Mehwish Hayat and Asad Siddiqui.

Announcing the news regarding Mehwish lending her vocals to a track in the web series, the ace filmmaker on Instagram wrote:

"Recording a song for our upcoming web series with @mehwishhayatofficial. Yep, she'll be singing too!"





The 'Load Wedding' starlet is currently busy shooting for the film in which she is starring opposite Asad Siddiqui for the very first time.

The film has not been titled as yet, but it is expected that filmmakers will make an announcement regarding it very soon.

Mehwish Hayat’s singing repertoire features a song she sang for Coke Studio 9 named ‘Tu Hi Tu’ along with a tributary performance for Nazia Hasan during a concert held in American state Arizona.