Dr Farrukh Saleem made government spokesman on economy, energy issues

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Farrukh Saleem, economist, financial analyst, journalist, as spokesperson on economy and energy issues.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Twitter saying Ministry of Information is pleased to announce that Dr Farrukh Saleem will be the government’s spokesperson on Economy and energy issues.
Comments