Tue October 09, 2018
Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

TV veteran Alok Nath has addressed allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled against him saying that he is neither denying nor accepting these reports.

On Monday, Alok Nath was accused of raping filmmaker Vinta Nanda in the 1990s during the shooting of TV show ‘Tara’. Vinta in a long Facebook post wrote the harrowing experience of bearing sexual violence at the hands of Alok, saying that she has kept quiet for almost 19 years now.

Alok Nath had allegedly raped Vinta in her house after offering to drive her home from a party.

Read more: Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Alok Nath has addressed these allegations now, calling them absurd. The actor talking to an Indian news channel said, “Neither am I denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it or it will be stretched.”

Nath, in his reaction, was dismissive and patronizing. “At one time she used to be such a good friend... today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is,” he told the channel, adding, “It is useless to react on the allegations as in today’s world only what a woman says will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything.”

He added, “What do I have to do with people? People will say anything to spoil the image. Leave my image, whatever has been said, it is absurd.”

