Loveyatri fails to entice audience, gets a 'poor start' at box office

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's production Loveyatri had created quite a hype prior to its release but it now appears that the film failed to make an impact on movie buffs.



While the Abhiraj Minawala directorial saw a poor start at the box office with a ten percent response, it failed to connect with film critics and Bollywood fanatics also as a negative response regarding the film was seen prevailing all around social media.

On the other hand, the film also received condemnation on the grounds of nepotism as the Tiger Zinda Hai actor provided a platform to his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to break into the industry.

The film, prior to its release, had also landed in legal trouble as a first information report (FIR) was filed against Khan claiming that the film contains sensitive elements 'ridiculing' the Hindu festival of Navaratri, that could upset the sentiments of the public.