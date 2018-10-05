Fri October 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Robin Hood’s final trailer out for action-thriller fanatics

Another Robin Hood trailer has been speared to the grounds, hinting at more suspense and paving way for more social commentary on Robin’s life.

Peaky Blinders' director Otto Bathurst has Robin attempting to inspire the masses to rise  against the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham.

For this Robin Hood star crew, there's Taron Egerton starring as the iconic character Robin Hood, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver, Collateral) as Little John, Eve Hewson as Maid Marion, and Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett.

Jointly-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, and Basil Iwanyk, the action-thriller cinematic will be out for a worldwide release on November 21, 2018.

