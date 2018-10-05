Fri October 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Rumours about their wedding were rife ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited the Indian city of Jodhpur. The couple's visit had triggered people to speculate that they couple have traveled to the blue city for finalising  wedding details. 

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Recent developments on the matter have revealed that Nick and Priyanka are all set to get married in Jodhpur in November, the actual reason why they flew together to the city and  visited Mehrangarh fort. 

The exact date of the wedding is not as yet confirmed but according to Times of India, the high-profile celebrity wedding will take place by the end of November this year. 

Nick will fly down to India by mid of November for all the wedding preparations. Moreover, they will be hosting a wedding reception in the United States, stated a report.

Their wedding will be centred around Indo-western style which means that it’ll be an amalgamation of Indian and western traditions. 

