Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF

Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finch to captain Australia for Pakistan T20s in Dubai

SYDNEY: Aaron Finch was Friday named Australia´s skipper for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, with Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey chosen as his vice-captains.

Finch, who captained Australia in the recent T20s in Zimbabwe, was among five debutants selected for the two-Test series before the short series.

"I´ve been extremely impressed with his impact on the Test squad over here in the UAE," coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We know he´s an exceptional player, and he´s arguably the most in-form T20 player in the world at the moment."

Langer said batsman Chris Lynn and bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile were returning from injury after getting back in form.

"Lynn´s... had an outstanding campaign in the JLT Cup to date and reminded us how explosive and powerful a cricketer he can be," he added.

Rising stars Adam Zampa and Ben McDermott were also named in the squad after impressing in recent tournaments.

The three fixtures will be held in Dubai on October 24, 26 and 28.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
Abu Dhabi T20: Sohail Akhtar leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Yorkshire

Abu Dhabi T20: Sohail Akhtar leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Yorkshire
Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach

Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach
Young gun´s debut ton puts India on top

Young gun´s debut ton puts India on top
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!