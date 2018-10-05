Fri October 05, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, October 5, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, October 5, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be very careful today. Power struggles with authority figures are almost unavoidable. Try to avoid these because they could quickly become ugly. (Yikes.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You are relentless in your desire to discover some kind of truth or to search

for an answer today. You will not be stopped because you’re determined to find what you’re looking for.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Sit back in group discussions and avoid heavy-duty power struggles. You will be tempted to jump in with your own two cents’ worth, but don’t do it – this will only increase opposition to you.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day to take on a difference of opinion with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police. It will be difficult to convince others to agree with you, plus you might lose more than you gain.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid touchy subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today because they will quickly degenerate into ugly arguments. People are deaf to the opinions of others today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a poor day to discuss how to share something, especially an inheritance or disputed shared property. Postpone these discussions for another day.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep things light with friends and partners today. People are actually looking for a fight. Why make yourself and others miserable?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Refrain from making suggestions about how to improve things at work or how to introduce reforms. Others are not interested! They will only find ways to disagree with you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lighten up on your dealings with children today. It’s easy to come on too heavy and simply encourage rebellion. What’s the point of that?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family squabbles are very likely today. Knowing this ahead of time, avoid touchy subjects with family members, especially parents. Instead, use today’s energy to make repairs at home.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be coming on like gangbusters talking to others today. Try to listen to yourself. (Lighten up!)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Arguments about resources, earnings, money, cash flow or even your possessions could arise today. This is a very poor day to discuss these matters. Try to avoid this.

