Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Discussions with someone older or more experienced will be very pro-fitable for you today. In fact, today, you’re in the zone!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Discussions with someone senior, perhaps a boss or a parent, will be productive for you today. This person is impressed with you! (Milk this for all it’s worth.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll be successful at making long-range plans in the future for travel, higher education or anything related to publishing, media and the law. Everything will fall into place.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This can be an extremely productive day o sit down with someone and discuss shared property, inheritances, taxes or red-tape stuff like that. Someone might have good advice for you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be prepared to go more than halfway with others today. People who are more experienced than you (or perhaps more worldly or older) want to tell you something.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an ideal day to tackle routine jobs at work, because you have the patience and endurance to complete them. Furthermore, you will not overlook details.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You don’t mind responsibilities connected with children today. You see that it just goes with the territory. Discussions that are sports-related also will be productive, especially for the future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Quite literally, it is to your advantage to listen to your elders today. It might help you in real estate deals or in something connected with your family.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because your powers of concentration are excellent today, tackle work that is mentally oriented. You won’t overlook anything. You have the patience to plow through many details.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If shopping today, you will want to buy something that lasts for a long time and has a practical use. No ostrich boas for you!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The Moon is in your sign today, and it is well-supported by other planets. You feel mentallyvigorous, but also very practical. This is a strong day for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)