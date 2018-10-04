Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

World

AFP
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seven Turkish soldiers killed in bomb attack in southeast

Ankara -Seven Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday by an improvised explosive device in southeastern Turkey, the local governor´s office said in a statement.

The governor´s office in the Kurdish majority province of Batman blamed the attack on "terrorists" and said a wide operation had been launched to capture the culprits.

The state has been battling Kurdish fighters in the southeast region after the collapse of a two-year ceasefire in 2015.

Local authorities had previously said four soldiers were killed and another five injured in the explosion as their military vehicle was passing through the Gercus district.

But they updated the toll after three soldiers later died in hospital.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984 that has claimed some 40,000 lives.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

In its official Twitter account, the US embassy in Ankara condemned the "brutal attack" in Batman, offering condolences to the relatives of the dead, in a message in Turkish.

"PKK terrorists must put an end to their attacks. We are standing by our ally Turkey in the fight against terrorism," the embassy said.

Turkey and the United States are in recent months locked in one of the worst spats in their history over the detention by Ankara of an American pastor, which sent the Turkish lira into a freefall against the dollar.

Ankara is also frustrated by US support for the Syrian Kurdish militia forces deemed as "terrorists" by Ankara linked to the PKK, but by Washington as an effective force in the fight against Islamic State militants. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

London High Court dismisses 'unexplained wealth' challenge

London High Court dismisses 'unexplained wealth' challenge
Kashmiri student beaten in Indian university, hospitalized

Kashmiri student beaten in Indian university, hospitalized
US, Chinese unease as Putin seeks India arms deals

US, Chinese unease as Putin seeks India arms deals
HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child´s life

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child´s life
Load More load more

Spotlight

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!