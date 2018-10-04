Sidharth Malhotra talks about ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt now that she is dating Ranbir

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has finally come forth shedding light on his relationship now with alleged ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt.



The Student of the Year duo who was reported to have been romantically involved till earlier this year when, the 25 year-old Raazi starlet started seeing Ranbir Kapoor left fans pondering on what went wrong.

In an interview with Times of India, the 33-year-old Ek Villain actor revealed: “We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain."

Furthermore the actor revealed whether or not he would want to work with his former sweetheart again, saying: “People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let's see. It's a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he's doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys."