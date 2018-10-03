Wed October 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 3, 2018

PM for uniformity in basic educational system curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon the need for reforms in the education system and said for building of nation, there should be uniformity in the basic educational system and the curriculum for the entire country.

He was talking to a delegation of Ulema (religious scholars) that called on him here at PM Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He observed that functioning of three different educational systems in the country were the reasons for creating division in the nation and giving rise to different cultures.

The delegation included Mufti Muneebu Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Dr Maulana Attaur Rehman and Maulana Syed Qazi Niaz Hussain Naqvi.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Interior Sheharyar Afridi were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said improvement in the educational system and the educational curriculum was the priority of the PTI government.

The prime minister said the students of religious seminaries had the equal rights to excel in all spheres of life in accordance with their talents.

The main objective behind educational reforms was to end the discrimination and help the students of the Madaris to rise in different spheres of life, he added.

He noted that it was injustice to ignore contributions of Madaris (religious seminaries) and associate them with terrorism.

He also assured to resolve all the issues of seminaries in complete consultations of all stakeholders.

Matters related to reforms in the education sector, the role and contributions of seminaries were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and prayed for his success and his mission in line with the expectations of the nation.

They assured their complete support to the government on all the positive steps.

The prime minister thanked the religious scholars'' delegation for their support to the government’s measures.

