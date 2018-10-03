Sindh govt to establish own power grid system

KARACHI: Sindh government is working on a plan to establish its own grid system in order to remarkably improve the distribution of electricity for the benefit of power consumers in the province.



This was stated by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh during a meeting with a delegation of Energy Update led by Naeem Qureshi at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial energy minister said the Sindh government was also working on a plan to establish power plant in every city of the province to make it self-reliant to fulfill energy needs of its own residents.

Sheikh said that the provincial government had been giving preference to projects of alternative energy especially wind energy being installed in the province.

He said that Sindh government was fully sincere and serious to resolve issues being faced by projects of alternative energy on a priority basis.

He said that there was no doubt that investment being made to develop projects of wind energy had ushered Sindh province into a new era of development and prosperity.

He said that indifferent attitude of relevant federal authorities concerned had been hampering further progress and expansion of the alternative energy sector.

He said that completion and commissioning of some 35 similar energy projects had been delayed owing to non-cooperation on the part of relevant federal authorities.

The minister said that at present over 1,000 megawatts of electricity was being generated in Sindh on basis of alternative energy as more than 15 wind power projects had been commissioned and were connected to the national grid.

He said that Sindh had massive potential to generate much more clean electricity using its abundant potential of wind energy.

He said that prospective investors from within and outside the country would be encouraged to invest in the alternative energy sector of the province as the provincial government would provide utmost support to them.

The minister said that the alternative energy sector could play an important role to overcome persisting energy shortfall and also to energize industries and commercial centres in Sindh.

Qureshi congratulated Sheikh on assuming the office of Sindh government's as Energy minister.

He informed the provincial minister that third International Wind Energy Summit was being organized in Karachi on 11 October 2018 which would be attended by renowned names from within the country and outside related to the alternative energy sector.

He invited the provincial minister to attend the upcoming conference as its chief guest Sheikh lauded the plan to hold international wind energy summit in Karachi saying that Sindh government would fully support similar initiatives of holding conferences on the issue of alternative energy.

The Energy Update's delegation also comprised John Richard and Mustafa Tahir