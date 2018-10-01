Mon October 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Pakistan’s iconic singer Fakhr-e-Alam is on to make history by soaring through the skies as he embarks on a world trip calling it Mission Parwaaz.

The 42-year-old had articulated his passion for flying three years ago and now the singer is buckling up to take things to the next level by embarking on a journey across the globe becoming the first Pakistani to ever board on an venture such as this.

“Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence #MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so,” he stated on Twitter.

The former chairman Sindh Censor Board will be getting on board the single-engine Pilatus PC 12NG stationed at Clear Waters Florida in the USA.

“Mission Parwaaz is about a childhood dream realised decades later by sheer passion and dedication. It is one man's dream to bring pride and glory to his country and its people. It's a journey with many hurdles , disappointments over come by self belief and persistence,” states the talk show host on his official website created to track his journey. 

