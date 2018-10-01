UN Chief voices concern over situation in J&K, will arrive India today

NEW YORK: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while encouraging "positive dialogue" to resolve the disagreements peacefully.

Antonio Guterres, who will travel to India today, has expressed concerns over the situation in J&K, saying; "I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir – I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive India today (Monday) during his first trip to the South Asian country as head of the world body, the Indian media reported.

During the visit, he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday (Oct 3). He will also meet Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan before giving a lecture at the India Habitat Centre on Global Affairs on the 'global challenges, global solutions.'

Addressing the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi pointed out that the unresolved Kashmir issue poses a great threat to peace and stability in the South Asian region. He said that India must stop human rights violations in the disputed Kashmiri state and also stop ceasefire violations across the Line of Control.



