September 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Bolllywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Turmoil broke loose in B-Town after actor and model Tanushree Dutta stepped forward accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

Soon after the allegations were placed, Indian journalist Janice Sequiera presented an eye witness account of Dutta’s experience which led to several Bollywood stars stepping forward in support of the 34-year-old actor.

Must read:  Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor Farhan Akhtar in response to the Twitter thread by Sequeira voiced his support for Dutta saying: “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”

Soon after Akhtar, global icon Priyanka Chopra also came forth reminding the public to #BelieveSurvivors: “Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors.”

Moreover Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also came out in support of the model saying: “I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together.”

'Love Sonia' actor Richa Chadha picked a side as well saying: “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”

Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhaskar reminded Butta that she is not alone with the hashtag: “#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta.”

Moreover, India’s famed producer and writer Twinkle Khanna also admired Dutta’s courage saying: “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”

On the other hand, when an Indian journalist asked for megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s take on the debacle, his ambiguous and evasive response was: “Neither am I Tanushree, not am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?"


