ECC defers increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has deferred hike in the power tariff till next meeting, likely to be held next week.



This was decided in a meeting of the ECC, chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar here Tuesday.

It was expected to allow an increase of Rs 1.50 to Rs 2 per unit in electricity tariff of power Distribution Companies.

It further decided that circular debt would not be recovered from consumers.