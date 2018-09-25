I love India, Trump says in message to ‘friend’ Modi

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s inclination towards India is an open secret and he doesn’t shy away from showing this courtesy towards his ‘friend Narendra Modi’.



In one such exchange of pleasantries between the US President and Indian External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during a high-level event on counter-narcotics at the United Nations on Monday, Trump conveyed his special greetings to PM Narendra Modi.

According to Indian media, as Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the President.

When Swaraj told the US President that she has brought greetings from Indian prime minister, Trump responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” diplomatic sources told news agency.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began here.