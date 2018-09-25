Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

World

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

I love India, Trump says in message to ‘friend’ Modi

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s inclination towards India is an open secret and he doesn’t shy away from showing this courtesy towards his ‘friend Narendra Modi’.

In one such exchange of pleasantries between the US President and Indian External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during a high-level event on counter-narcotics at the United Nations on Monday, Trump conveyed his special greetings to PM Narendra Modi.

According to Indian media, as Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the President.

When Swaraj told the US President that she has brought greetings from Indian prime minister, Trump responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” diplomatic sources told news agency.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began here.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China says can’t hold US trade talks with ‘knife to the throat’

China says can’t hold US trade talks with ‘knife to the throat’
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern brings baby to UN assembly

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern brings baby to UN assembly
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engaged in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engaged in fierce battle
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy