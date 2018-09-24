Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Nawaz Sharif, journalist summoned in treason case

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was summoned by Lahore High Court on Monday in reference to a treason case.

Under the headship of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, a three-member bench heard a treason case against former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif along with Pakistani journalist Cyril Almeida.

While Abbasi was the only one amongst the three to be present at the time of the hearing today, Justice Naqvi fixed the next date of hearing summoning the two absentees on October 8 and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Almeida.

The date was set after Defence counsel Advocate Naseer Bhutta requested for the next hearing to be scheduled after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s chaliswan (forty days of mourning) as Nawaz would be unavailable due to the frequent visits of condolences by people at his residence.

Abbasi’s involvement in the treason case came after Advocate Azhar Siddqui alleged him in his petition of high treason claiming that he leaked critical details of the National Security Council (NCS) meeting with Nawaz subsequent to his comments on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

On the other hand, the petition claimed that Nawaz’s interview had stained the autonomy of the country. 

Almeida confirmed on Twitter that an arrest warrant was issued and his name was placed on the exit control list. 

